Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Monday at 2 p.m. until Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Monday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming west 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Tuesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Tuesday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Wednesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday and Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming north. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.