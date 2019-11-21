Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Friday at 8 a.m. through Saturday at 4 a.m.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, becoming west 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northeast 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night through Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
