Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas around 4 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 5 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
