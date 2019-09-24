Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.

Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 feet.

Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas around 4 feet.

Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 5 feet.

Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.

Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 4 feet.

Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 4 feet.

