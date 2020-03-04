Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Wednesday until 10 p.m.
Wednesday, west winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Thursday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of snow and rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
