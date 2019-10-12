Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Saturday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming north 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas around 14 feet, subsiding to 11 feet in the afternoon. Chance of rain in the morning with visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 8 to 9 feet.
Sunday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 5 feet. Patchy fog after midnight. Chance of showers after midnight.
Monday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas around 5 feet. Patchy fog in the morning with visibility 1 nautical miles or less.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
Tuesday , northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet. Chance of showers after midnight.
Wednesday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Wednesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming w 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.