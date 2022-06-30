Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory until Friday at 8 p.m. Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail.
Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night through Tuesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.