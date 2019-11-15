Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect Saturday from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday, north winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Saturday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Sunday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Sunday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 11 to 16 feet. Rain likely.
Monday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
