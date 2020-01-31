Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday, south winds around 5 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night and Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night and Tuesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
