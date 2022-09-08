Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northeast winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.