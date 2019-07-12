Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog.

Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

