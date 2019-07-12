Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog.
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.