Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Thursday at 2 p.m. until Friday at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southeast 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Showers. Visibility 1 nautical mils or less.
Thursday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Fri and fri night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
