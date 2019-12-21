Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Today, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tonight, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday through Wednesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.