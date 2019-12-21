Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Today, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tonight, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Tuesday through Wednesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Wednesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Tags

Recommended for you