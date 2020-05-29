Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from 8 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, south winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night and Tuesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.