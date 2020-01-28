Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tuesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night and Thursday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday through Saturday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
