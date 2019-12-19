Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from through Thursday at 10 p.m.
Thursday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, becoming northwest 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming n 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
