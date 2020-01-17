Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Freezing spray advisory Friday until 11 a.m.
Gale warning Friday through 3 p.m.
Friday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, south winds 25 to 30 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday through Tuesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of light freezing spray.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
