Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Freezing spray advisory Friday until 11 a.m.

Gale warning Friday through 3 p.m.

Friday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.

Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Saturday night, south winds 25 to 30 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

Monday through Tuesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of light freezing spray.

Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

