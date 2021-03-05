Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray likely.

Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray likely.

Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Saturday night through Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday through Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you