Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming e in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming n after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Tags