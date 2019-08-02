Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming e in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming n after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
