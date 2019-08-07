Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely with chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
