Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory through Friday at 5 a.m.
Gale watch in effect Friday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thursday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, east winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming n with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely.
Saturday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, northwest winds around 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog.
Monday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.