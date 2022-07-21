Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Thursday at 2 p.m. until Friday at 1 a.m. Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.