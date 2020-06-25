Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Thursday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night, southwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday, southwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday, north winds around 5 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Monday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

