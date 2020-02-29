Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday , south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming s 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of showers.
