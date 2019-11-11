Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.
Monday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of snow showers.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
