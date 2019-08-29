Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory through tonight at 8 p.m.

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Thursday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming n in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming n 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, east winds around 5 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.

Sunday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday night through Monday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

