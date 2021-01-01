Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Rain.
Saturday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming nw in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain.
Saturday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Rain.
Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers