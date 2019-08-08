Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.