Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

