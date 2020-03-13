Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Friday from 7 a.m. To 8 p.m.
Friday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming south 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Saturday, west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
