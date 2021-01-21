Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, west winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds around 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday nightt, n winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.