Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect until Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Tuesday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Wednesday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Wednesday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely.
Thursday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming w 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Friday and Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southeast 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
