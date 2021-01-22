Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds around 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.