Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy dense fog. Showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy dense fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday through Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.