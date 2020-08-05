Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday and Friday night, southeast winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday through Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

