Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southeast winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.