Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy dense fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy dense fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you