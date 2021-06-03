Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy dense fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy dense fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.