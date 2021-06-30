Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely with chance of thunderstorms. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night and Saturday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Saturday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night through Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.