Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, northwest winds around 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night and Saturday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, east winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, southeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.