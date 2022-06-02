Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Showers likely.
Friday, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers.
Friday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming N 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. s