Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Gale warning in effect through Friday evening.

Friday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.

Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Sunday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely with a chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Sunday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Monday and Monday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 9 to 13 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Tuesday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. A chance of snow and rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

