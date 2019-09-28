Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory in effect Saturday from 2 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.

Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers after midnight.

Sunday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 6 feet.

Sunday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas around 5 feet.

Monday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 5 feet.

Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 feet.

Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 6 feet.

Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas around 6 feet. Chance of showers.

Wednesday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 6 feet. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 5 feet. Chance of showers.

