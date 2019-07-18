Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers.
Friday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming s in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
