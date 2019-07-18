Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Thursday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Thursday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers.

Friday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming s in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.

Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.

