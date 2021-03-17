Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Rain likely.
Thursday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northeast 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical miles or less.
Friday, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Rain likely with a chance of snow. Visibility 1 nautical miles or less.
Friday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 9 to 12 feet.
Saturday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.