Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect through Thursday at 9 a.m.
Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray.
Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday night and Monday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming east 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
