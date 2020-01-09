Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Gale warning in effect through Thursday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray.

Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Saturday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.

Saturday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers likely.

Sunday, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers likely.

Sunday night and Monday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming east 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

Monday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

