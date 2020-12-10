Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory in effect Thursday from noon to 9 p.m.

Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Saturday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.

Sunday, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday night and Monday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

