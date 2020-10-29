Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Friday from midnight until 2 p.m.
Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Areas of fog. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Areas of fog. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.