Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray likely. Chance of snow showers.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Light freezing spray likely.
Saturday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday and Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming north. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
