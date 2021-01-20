Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday at 1 p.m. until Thursday at 1 a.m.
Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night through Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.