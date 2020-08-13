Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northeast winds around 5 knot. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds around 5 knot, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knot. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night and sat, northeast winds 10 to 15 knot with gusts up to 25 knot. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knot, diminishing to 5 to 10 knot after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knot. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday, east winds around 10 knot with gusts up to 20 knot. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night and Monday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knot with gusts up to 25 knot. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knot with gusts up to 20 knot. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.