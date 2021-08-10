Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mileor less.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds around 10 knots, becoming west. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest. Seas 2 to 4 feet.