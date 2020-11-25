Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet Chance of rain.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet Rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night through Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet
Saturday through Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet