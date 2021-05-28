Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds around 10 knots, becoming east 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.
Saturday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night and Sunday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of rain.
Sunday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely.
Monday , north winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Monday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.