Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. E winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.